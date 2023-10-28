Will Lahore receive rain today on Saturday? Check latest Weather Update for the city

Dry and cloudy weather is likely to prevail in most regions including provincial capital Lahore during the next 24 hours.

In its latest advisory, the Met Office said dry weather is expected in Punjab as a shallow westerly wave is present over southern parts of the country and likely to persist till tonight.

Lahore Rain Update

On Saturday, partially clouded weather prevailed and there was no chance of rain in the city.

Lahore Temperature Today

The temperature span will be from 20°C to a low of a warm 29°C. Winds blew at 9km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 2 which is low, with visibility around 15km.

Lahore Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 237, which is very unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of country, while cold in upper parts during night and morning hours.