Lahore man discharged in case of Offensive Video against CM Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE – A local court in Lahore acquitted an elderly man Sajid Nawaz, the famous internet sensation who was arrested in case of alleged offensive remarks against Punjab Chief Minister and another senior officials.

The court issued written order directing that Sajid be discharged from the case amid lack of evidence in case registered under FIR No. 2771, as officials accused him of making inappropriate comments against top provincial leadership.

The court noted Lahore police failed to present any concrete evidence linking him to the incident. During the hearing, the police requested physical remand of the accused. The court however, rejected the plea, saying that no substantial material had been provided during the investigation to justify continued detention.

In its verdict, the court stressed that Sajid’s arrest was not supported by facts and that no legal grounds remained to keep him in custody. The judge further noted that other individuals initially named in the same case had already been acquitted, reinforcing the lack of merit in the prosecution’s claims.

The case remained in news after clips containing alleged offensive language against government officials surfaced online. After the court’s decision, Sajid was released from custody.