Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan launches Pakistan Republic Party for electoral reforms

KARACHI – Journalist and activist Reham Khan officially entered Pakistan’s political landscape with launch of her new political party, Pakistan Republic Party (PRP).

She made the announcement in a press conference held at Karachi Press Club as she outlined her vision for more accountable and transparent political system in Pakistan. One of the key principles of her newly-formed party, she emphasized, is a strict policy against allowing any candidate to contest elections from multiple constituencies — a practice commonly seen in Pakistani politics.

“No individual will be allowed to run for elections from four or more constituencies. We want to end this misuse of the democratic process,” Reham made it clear during the briefing.

She further added that the party’s manifesto will be unveiled soon, promising a platform rooted in democratic values, meritocracy, and people-centric governance.

Reham has been a vocal critic of the current political culture as Her foray into active politics comes at a time when public dissatisfaction with traditional parties continues to grow.

A former film producer remains a prominent figure in both Pakistani media and politics. She began her media career in the UK with Legal TV and Sunshine Radio before joining the BBC as a weather presenter in 2008. After moving to Pakistan in 2013, she hosted several current affairs programs.

She was married to jailed ex-PM Imran Khan, and even released her autobiography in 2018, just before the general elections, stirred political controversy and was seen by some as a deliberate attempt to damage Khan’s campaign.