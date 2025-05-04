Modi government blocks Bilawal Bhutto’s X account in India

KARACHI – The Indian government has blocked the X (formerly Twitter) account of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto in India.

Senior PPP leader Senator Sherry Rehman strongly condemned the move, stating that India had blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam incident, but now, with the truth emerging, the Modi government is gripped with panic.

She added that India’s actions following the Pahalgam incident are actually strengthening Pakistan’s stance. “Listen, Modi government—truth cannot be silenced by suppressing voices,” she asserted.

Meanwhile, Bilawal House spokesperson also reacted to the account suspension, saying, “It is now evident that Modi is afraid of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. It proves that India is an undemocratic country and Modi is a coward.”

He further remarked, “Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s narrative on the Pahalgam issue has upset Modi. Blocking his X account is like an ostrich burying its head in the sand.”

The spokesperson added, “It was Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who first exposed the ‘Butcher of Gujarat’ to the world. Chairman Bilawal will continue to hold up a mirror to Modi’s war-mongering mindset.”