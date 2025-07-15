Indonesia’s defence minister meets Field Marshal Asim Munir to discuss military cooperation

ISLAMABAD – Indonesia’s Minister of Defence, Lieutenant General (Retd.) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, led a high-level delegation to General Headquarters on Tuesday, where he met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), both sides held detailed discussions on regional security, bilateral defence collaboration, and opportunities to further strengthen military-to-military ties.

The meeting highlighted the longstanding and evolving partnership between the two nations. Field Marshal Asim Munir underscored the value of enhanced cooperation for regional peace and stability.

Lieutenant General Sjamsoeddin appreciated Pakistan Army’s contributions in the fight against terrorism and reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to expanding defence cooperation with Pakistan.