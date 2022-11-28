Canada to shift visa centre back to Islamabad from UAE after 10 years
Web Desk
11:44 AM | 28 Nov, 2022
Canada to shift visa centre back to Islamabad from UAE after 10 years
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Canadian government has decided to move the visa processing centre back to its high commission in Islamabad from Abu Dhabi, in what is said to be an achievement on the diplomatic front for the South Asian country.

Relocation of the visa office will enable Canadian immigration officials to ascertain the credentials of applications within Pakistan.

Reports in local media quoting Pakistani-origin members of the Canadian Parliament confirmed the development as Ottawa reportedly spared a considerable amount to finance the shifting of the visa office, as done by other Western states in light of the improved security situation in Pakistan.

Pakistan earlier approached Canada to review its decision of moving its visa centre due to ease applicants suffering due to the shifting of the office.

Canada issues ‘high degree of caution' advisory ... 12:49 PM | 12 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD/OTTAWA – Canada has issued a new travel advisory for Pakistan, in which it asked its citizens ‘to ...

In the previous government led by PTI, Pakistan’s former high commissioner to Canada also pushed the Canadian government to relocate the visa processing centre. Canada is a crucial market for Pakistan and improved ties aimed at serving interests of both countries.

More From This Category
Sheikh Rashid trolled for sharing Los Angeles ...
12:49 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
Pakistan gets first batch of high-speed rail ...
12:15 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
Army’s political quarantine to ensure stability ...
11:05 AM | 28 Nov, 2022
PTI calls meeting to discuss dissolving Punjab, ...
10:28 AM | 28 Nov, 2022
PM Shehbaz lays stress on joint research, pooling ...
09:44 AM | 28 Nov, 2022
Pakistan kicks off nationwide polio vaccination ...
09:18 AM | 28 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amar Khan dazzles on LSA 2022 red carpet
10:22 PM | 27 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr