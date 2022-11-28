Canada to shift visa centre back to Islamabad from UAE after 10 years
ISLAMABAD – The Canadian government has decided to move the visa processing centre back to its high commission in Islamabad from Abu Dhabi, in what is said to be an achievement on the diplomatic front for the South Asian country.
Relocation of the visa office will enable Canadian immigration officials to ascertain the credentials of applications within Pakistan.
Reports in local media quoting Pakistani-origin members of the Canadian Parliament confirmed the development as Ottawa reportedly spared a considerable amount to finance the shifting of the visa office, as done by other Western states in light of the improved security situation in Pakistan.
Pakistan earlier approached Canada to review its decision of moving its visa centre due to ease applicants suffering due to the shifting of the office.
Canada issues ‘high degree of caution' advisory ... 12:49 PM | 12 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD/OTTAWA – Canada has issued a new travel advisory for Pakistan, in which it asked its citizens ‘to ...
In the previous government led by PTI, Pakistan’s former high commissioner to Canada also pushed the Canadian government to relocate the visa processing centre. Canada is a crucial market for Pakistan and improved ties aimed at serving interests of both countries.
