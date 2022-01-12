Canada issues ‘high degree of caution' advisory for Pakistan over ‘security situation’
Travel alert triggered strong response from Pakistani officials
ISLAMABAD/OTTAWA – Canada has issued a new travel advisory for Pakistan, in which it asked its citizens ‘to exercise a high degree of caution’ while traveling to the South Asian country.
In a fresh travel advisory, the Canadian authorities cited an ‘unpredictable security situation’ and warned its citizens not to visit specific locations including the area within 50 km of the border with Afghanistan.
“There is a threat of terrorism, civil unrest, sectarian violence, and kidnapping,” a notification on state website said, that triggered a strong reaction from Pakistan’s Interior Ministery.
The travel alert also asked the citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the country’s largest metropolis Karachi, saying that there is ‘violence and the risk of terrorism’.
Following the false claims from the Canadian government, Islamabad rejects the notion that any Canadian national requires protection or is exposed to any insecurity in Pakistan.
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, while responding to the warning, said Pakistan is a peaceful country and that Ottawa has not contacted Islamabad regarding its travel advisory.
The interior minister rejected the claims and said no Canadian national required security for protection or was exposed to any threat. Pakistan is safe for all foreign citizens, he said.
