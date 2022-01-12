Police baton-charge, arrest young doctors protesting in Quetta (VIDEO)
QUETTA – Anti-riots forces on Wednesday baton-charged protesting doctors, took around dozen into custody to prevent them from marching toward the red zone.
Reports in local media said the clash broke out when the demonstrators marched towards the red zone. The detained agitators have been shifted to Kharotabad and Cantonment police stations.
Earlier today, when the protesting mob tried to enter the red zone, the law enforcers first tried to intercept and later baton-charged them. Clips from the protest are doing rounds on the internet showing police officers beating up demonstrators with sticks.
Meanwhile, the agitators, despite the arrests and baton charge, refused to budge and decided to stage a sit-in demanding their colleagues be immediately released. Assistant Commissioner and other officials also rushed to the protest site and started negotiations with the protesters.
Young doctors and paramedics across Balochistan have been protesting for over months demanding better facilities, medicines, and proper machinery at health care centers.
