Indian army kills another three young Kashmiris in Kupwara

446 Kashmiris received pellet injuries, fired by Indian troops on protesters since Aug 5, 2019
Web Desk
10:26 PM | 8 Nov, 2020
Indian army kills another three young Kashmiris in Kupwara
Share

ISLAMABAD – Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, have killed three Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district of the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Machil area of the district, the Kashmir Media Service reported on Sunday.

Also, in Khasipora and Batapora areas of IIOK’s Shopian district, joint teams of Indian army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and police sealed the areas and carried out door-to-door search operations.

The killings come amid reports of two Indian soldiers and a border security force (BSF) trooper killed in a clash in the same area.

Meanwhile, a report released by KMS said that 446 Kashmiris received pellet injuries, fired by Indian troops on protesters from August 5, 2019 to October 2020.

More From This Category
Global tally Of COVID-19 cases exceeds 50 million
12:51 AM | 9 Nov, 2020
IN PICS: Pakistan, Russia begin DRUZBHA-V ...
10:41 PM | 8 Nov, 2020
Indian army kills another three young Kashmiris ...
10:26 PM | 8 Nov, 2020
Pakistan marks 143rd birth anniversary of Allama ...
09:50 PM | 8 Nov, 2020
President Alvi congratulates Biden, Kamala on ...
09:22 PM | 8 Nov, 2020
Punjab Police launch Women safety app – Here's ...
08:18 PM | 8 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
System of a Down releases first new songs after a 15-year absence
09:57 PM | 7 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr