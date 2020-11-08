Indian army kills another three young Kashmiris in Kupwara

ISLAMABAD – Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, have killed three Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district of the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Machil area of the district, the Kashmir Media Service reported on Sunday.

Also, in Khasipora and Batapora areas of IIOK’s Shopian district, joint teams of Indian army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and police sealed the areas and carried out door-to-door search operations.

The killings come amid reports of two Indian soldiers and a border security force (BSF) trooper killed in a clash in the same area.

Meanwhile, a report released by KMS said that 446 Kashmiris received pellet injuries, fired by Indian troops on protesters from August 5, 2019 to October 2020.