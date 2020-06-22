President, PM grieved over death of Allama Jauhri
Associated Press of Pakistan
12:29 PM | 22 Jun, 2020
ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi Monday phoned Asad Jauhri, son of late eminent religious scholar Allama Talib Jauhri, and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of his father.

According to a press release, the president prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

On the occasion, he also expressed sympathy with the bereaved family. The president said that Allama Jauhri’s religious services and his contributions towards interfaith harmony would be remembered for long.

Allama Talib Jauhri breathed his last in Karachi after a prolonged illness.

Similarly, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of renowned religious scholar Allama Talib Jauhari.

In his condolence message, the prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

