Hasnain Lehri vows to never work in Murree after 23 deaths
Pakistani model Hasnain Lehri has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment and fashion industry.
This time around, the popular supermodel took to his Instagram handle and expressed his disappointment in the tragic Murree incident where 23 people lost their lives.
The nation was heartbroken when 23 people lost their lives in Murree where over 1,000 cars were stuck in the snow and people were unable to find shelter and food.
Channeling his rage, Lehri added that there's a mafia responsible for this. “These people need to be fixed who abuse travellers and blackmail them in these harsh times. 50k for hotel room per night in Murree, due to which those Pakistanis who couldn't afford died in their cars."
Ending his stories with the hashtag Boycott Murree , the ramp heartthrob added that these people need to be taught a lesson.
Earlier, Mahira Khan, Osman Khalid Butt, Meesha Shafi, Saba Qamar, Armeena Khan, Usman Mukhtar and Faysal Quraishi offered condolences for the departed souls and their families.
Three hotels sealed as Pakistan launches ... 03:45 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Punjab government has launched a crackdown on hotels in Murree after hoteliers jacked up rents ...
