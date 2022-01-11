Three hotels sealed as Pakistan launches crackdown for overcharging in Murree

ISLAMABAD – The Punjab government has launched a crackdown on hotels in Murree after hoteliers jacked up rents and food prices which forced many tourists to stay in their cars amid the snowstorm.

Amid the skyrocketing accommodation fares, at least 23 people died of cold and asphyxiation in the country’s most visited destination on Saturday.

Reports in local media said three hotels in the hill station were sealed after social media users vented out anger for overcharging amid blizzard while the authorities refused to share the names of the hotels.

A case was lodged on Monday under sections 341, 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Murree district police station against identified residents of the hill station for deliberately throwing snow on the roads.

On the other hand, the hotel owners have trashed claims following the outcry on the social platform. Chairperson Murree Hotel Association speaking with a local news outlet clarified that a large number of tourists were not able to make it to the hotels in the first place as they were stuck in a traffic jam amid snowfall.

Meanwhile, a rescue operation by the Pakistan Army and the National Disaster and Management Authority was completed Monday night and main roads near the hill station have been cleared for traffic.

Officials however extend the ban on the entry of non-locals for another 24 hours. The ban on travel to Murree and Galiyat would be lifted only after another review, per reports.

An initial investigation report into the Murree tragedy revealed that the roads in and around the hill station had not been repaired for the last two years that caused the snow accumulated in the crevices to harden causing the traffic jam.

The report submitted to the Punjab CM also revealed that no government machinery was in operations to remove the snow that could have allowed the tourists to escape.