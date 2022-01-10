Boycott: Tourists vent anger on Murree hotel owners after deaths in snowstorm

RAWALPINDI – As Pakistan witnessed horror after snowstorm-hit Murree, stranded tourists vent anger on hotel owners for charging massive rents and selling food at inflated rates.

According to the local media reports, hotel owners jacked up the rent of a room up to Rs70,000 per night that was normally available for Rs6,000-10,000 per night. The exorbitant hotel rents forced tourists to spend the night in their vehicles as many could not afford the high-priced accommodation.

'Cold-hearted' hotel owners did not have any mercy even on children, tourists told a local media outlet, saying the basic food prices were increased in the harsh weather conditions in the most-visited destination.

A journalist shared a receipt issued by a hotel in Murree showing the hotel charged him Rs20,000 rent for one room. The room was without a heater and hot water and the family was told to vacate the room the next day.

مری کی قیامت خیز رات میں بغیر ہیٹر اور گرم پانی کے ایک کمرے کا 20 ہزار کرایہ ،ساتھ اگلے روز بارہ بجے کمرہ خالی کرنے کا حکم بھی ساتھ دیا گیا۔ہوٹل کا کارڈ بل سمیت موجود ہے ، اب دیکھتے ہیں انتظامیہ اس پر کیا ایکشن لے سکتی ہے@CS_Punjab @OfficialDPRPP #Murree #murreetragedy pic.twitter.com/F7PddYY8Vn — Noorulamin Danish (@Noorulamin000) January 9, 2022

A pack of biscuits worth Rs10 was sold at Rs300, while a water bottle was sold for Rs250-300. The situation forced many people to stay in their vehicles during the snowstorm. Many starved for hours.

However, hotel owners dismissed the claims made by the tourists and social media users. Some locals said they took part in rescue activities and allowed people to stay for free during the snowstorm.

The situation was said to be the result of a complete failure of the government as no government functionary bothered to check the tourist and traffic load in the hill station despite warnings from the Met Office about a severe snowfall.

Murree tragedy: Last audio message of late ASI ... 10:27 AM | 9 Jan, 2022 ISLAMABAD – At least 21 people died on Saturday when their vehicles became stuck on snow-covered roads leading to ...

The death toll due to the deadly snowfall rose to 23 on Sunday.