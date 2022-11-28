Sheikh Rashid trolled for sharing Los Angeles traffic jam clip as PTI’s Rawalpindi power show
Web Desk
12:49 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
Source: screengrabs
ISLAMABAD – Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid shared an aerial clip of a massive traffic jam, however, it was revealed that the video is actually from a huge traffic jam captured during the Thanksgiving getaway in southern California.

Rashid, a key ally of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, shared the clip on Twitter, days after the much-anticipated power show in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Netizens were quick to spot that the Awami Muslim League leader had reposted a Los Angeles traffic jam clip.

Social media users debunked PTI leaders claim who mentioned that millions of activists flocked to Rawalpindi’s Murree Road to listen to the address of ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan.

Trolls and PTI critics also shared international media articles on Los Angeles’ traffic jams that reportedly occurred five years back.

Rashid's snafu is another example that nothing can be kept a secret from social media users in this day and age. Keyboard warriors also made memes out of Rashid posts, calling him out for reposting the L.A clip.

Check some of the reactions:

