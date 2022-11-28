Sheikh Rashid trolled for sharing Los Angeles traffic jam clip as PTI’s Rawalpindi power show
Share
ISLAMABAD – Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid shared an aerial clip of a massive traffic jam, however, it was revealed that the video is actually from a huge traffic jam captured during the Thanksgiving getaway in southern California.
Rashid, a key ally of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, shared the clip on Twitter, days after the much-anticipated power show in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.
Netizens were quick to spot that the Awami Muslim League leader had reposted a Los Angeles traffic jam clip.
Social media users debunked PTI leaders claim who mentioned that millions of activists flocked to Rawalpindi’s Murree Road to listen to the address of ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan.
Trolls and PTI critics also shared international media articles on Los Angeles’ traffic jams that reportedly occurred five years back.
سڑو سڑو پٹواریو لنگڑے گھڑی چور ⌚ کی مقبولیت دیکھتے ہوئے 5 سال پہلے ہی امریکہ میں لانگ مارچ کیا گیا 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UxouTApwIv— 🏴☠️ غدار™ 🏴☠️ (@Ghaddar1122) November 27, 2022
Rashid's snafu is another example that nothing can be kept a secret from social media users in this day and age. Keyboard warriors also made memes out of Rashid posts, calling him out for reposting the L.A clip.
Check some of the reactions:
واہ اوئے شیدے ۔— Abbasi (@Abbasi20566201) November 27, 2022
چول تو مارو گے ۔۔ pic.twitter.com/23dmFGJxYG
People of LA have spoken for their Kaptan! 🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/c7YKF7Rso3— فاطمہ عرفان (@fatimairrfan) November 27, 2022
Has @PTIofficial had its show at #Sydney , @ShkhRasheed when have u taken a single initiative to make #Rawalpindi so beautiful ? Seems u need a paracetamol treatment like #AzamSwati & sasta jutt @DrShehbazGill1 https://t.co/uuLp3RZSd8— Ahmed Subhan Janjua (@91Subhan) November 27, 2022
Sheikh Sahab lived his whole life in Rawalpindi but don't know if this drone shot is of Rawalpindi or not. https://t.co/xaYGhl6kVj— Abdul-Rafay (@_abdulrafay_h) November 27, 2022
- Profile: General Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Sheikh Rashid trolled for sharing Los Angeles traffic jam clip as ...12:49 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan gets first batch of high-speed rail coaches from China12:15 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
- Canada to shift visa centre back to Islamabad from UAE after 10 years11:44 AM | 28 Nov, 2022
- Army’s political quarantine to ensure stability in Pakistan: Gen ...11:05 AM | 28 Nov, 2022
- PTI calls meeting to discuss dissolving Punjab, KPK assemblies10:28 AM | 28 Nov, 2022
- Is Hira Mani copying Kareena Kapoor in her latest yoga video?10:59 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- South Indian actress wins title of India's 'Most Popular Female Star'08:02 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Urwa Hocane and Osman Khalid Butt shimmer at LSA stage08:29 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022