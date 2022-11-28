Sheikh Rashid trolled for sharing Los Angeles traffic jam clip as PTI’s Rawalpindi power show

ISLAMABAD – Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid shared an aerial clip of a massive traffic jam, however, it was revealed that the video is actually from a huge traffic jam captured during the Thanksgiving getaway in southern California.

Rashid, a key ally of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, shared the clip on Twitter, days after the much-anticipated power show in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Netizens were quick to spot that the Awami Muslim League leader had reposted a Los Angeles traffic jam clip.

Social media users debunked PTI leaders claim who mentioned that millions of activists flocked to Rawalpindi’s Murree Road to listen to the address of ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan.

Trolls and PTI critics also shared international media articles on Los Angeles’ traffic jams that reportedly occurred five years back.

سڑو سڑو پٹواریو لنگڑے گھڑی چور ⌚ کی مقبولیت دیکھتے ہوئے 5 سال پہلے ہی امریکہ میں لانگ مارچ کیا گیا 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UxouTApwIv — 🏴‍☠️ غدار™ 🏴‍☠️ (@Ghaddar1122) November 27, 2022

Rashid's snafu is another example that nothing can be kept a secret from social media users in this day and age. Keyboard warriors also made memes out of Rashid posts, calling him out for reposting the L.A clip.

Check some of the reactions:

واہ اوئے شیدے ۔

چول تو مارو گے ۔۔ pic.twitter.com/23dmFGJxYG — Abbasi (@Abbasi20566201) November 27, 2022

People of LA have spoken for their Kaptan! 🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/c7YKF7Rso3 — فاطمہ عرفان (@fatimairrfan) November 27, 2022

Has @PTIofficial had its show at #Sydney , @ShkhRasheed when have u taken a single initiative to make #Rawalpindi so beautiful ? Seems u need a paracetamol treatment like #AzamSwati & sasta jutt @DrShehbazGill1 https://t.co/uuLp3RZSd8 — Ahmed Subhan Janjua (@91Subhan) November 27, 2022