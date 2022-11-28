Pakistani delegation embarks on Russia visit to negotiate potential oil deal
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani delegation on Monday left for Moscow to negotiate a potential oil deal with Russian authorities.
Reports in local media suggest Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik and the petroleum secretary have embarked on Russia's visit to hold discussions on oil and gas, a move aimed at tackling soaring petroleum prices.
It was reported that the visiting delegation would deliberate on cooperative areas including two gas pipelines.
Islamabad would also exchange views on importing crude oil besides discussing a newly-proposed trans-nations gasline from Russia via Kazakhstan to Pakistan.
Meanwhile, no further details about the visit have been shared with the media including the planned meetings in Kremlin.
Lately, the country’s new finance chief Ishaq Dar said that the Pakistani delegation will look to negotiate a potential oil deal with Russia, hoping to secure a deal on favorable terms and conditions.
In recent months, Sharif led federal government sharply increased fuel prices for consumers to revive the IMF bailout package from the International Monetary Fund and to stabilize the dilapidating economy.
- Profile: General Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
-
- Pakistan athlete beats Indian opponent to win gold at South Asian ...02:44 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
- Not general elections but by-polls, ECP clarifies as PTI announces en ...02:15 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
- Pakistani delegation embarks on Russia visit to negotiate potential ...01:44 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
- Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bajwa pays farewell calls on President Alvi, ...01:23 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
- Amar Khan dazzles on LSA 2022 red carpet10:22 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Is Hira Mani copying Kareena Kapoor in her latest yoga video?10:59 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- South Indian actress wins title of India's 'Most Popular Female Star'08:02 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022