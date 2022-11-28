Pakistan athlete beats Indian opponent to win gold at South Asian Karate Championship

COLOMBO – Pakistan defeated India to win a gold medal at the ongoing South Asian Karate Championship 2022 being held in the Sri Lankan capital.

In another proud moment for the South Asian country, Irshad Ali bagged a medal in the under-21 senior category while other athletes also bagged gold medals in other categories.

The tally of gold medals won by Pakistani athletes increased to four as Saifullah earned gold in his respective category.

Picture courtesy: social media

Another female athlete has won silver in individual karate in the junior women’s category.

Athletes from Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and India are competing at the South Asian Karate Championship 2022 in Colombo.