Pakistan athlete beats Indian opponent to win gold at South Asian Karate Championship
Share
COLOMBO – Pakistan defeated India to win a gold medal at the ongoing South Asian Karate Championship 2022 being held in the Sri Lankan capital.
In another proud moment for the South Asian country, Irshad Ali bagged a medal in the under-21 senior category while other athletes also bagged gold medals in other categories.
The tally of gold medals won by Pakistani athletes increased to four as Saifullah earned gold in his respective category.
Picture courtesy: social media
Another female athlete has won silver in individual karate in the junior women’s category.
Athletes from Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and India are competing at the South Asian Karate Championship 2022 in Colombo.
Shahida Abbasi from Balochistan bags gold at ... 03:17 PM | 6 Dec, 2019
Shahida Abbasi, a Pakistani athlete from Hazara has made her community and country proud by bagging a gold medal in ...
- Profile: General Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
-
- Pakistan athlete beats Indian opponent to win gold at South Asian ...02:44 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
- Not general elections but by-polls, ECP clarifies as PTI announces en ...02:15 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
- Pakistani delegation embarks on Russia visit to negotiate potential ...01:44 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
- Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bajwa pays farewell calls on President Alvi, ...01:23 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
- Amar Khan dazzles on LSA 2022 red carpet10:22 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Is Hira Mani copying Kareena Kapoor in her latest yoga video?10:59 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- South Indian actress wins title of India's 'Most Popular Female Star'08:02 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022