Pakistan athlete beats Indian opponent to win gold at South Asian Karate Championship

02:44 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
Pakistan athlete beats Indian opponent to win gold at South Asian Karate Championship
Source: @yousafexpress/Twitter
Share

COLOMBO – Pakistan defeated India to win a gold medal at the ongoing South Asian Karate Championship 2022 being held in the Sri Lankan capital.

In another proud moment for the South Asian country, Irshad Ali bagged a medal in the under-21 senior category while other athletes also bagged gold medals in other categories.

The tally of gold medals won by Pakistani athletes increased to four as Saifullah earned gold in his respective category.

Picture courtesy: social media

Another female athlete has won silver in individual karate in the junior women’s category.

Athletes from Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and India are competing at the South Asian Karate Championship 2022 in Colombo.

Shahida Abbasi from Balochistan bags gold at ... 03:17 PM | 6 Dec, 2019

Shahida Abbasi, a Pakistani athlete from Hazara has made her community and country proud by bagging a gold medal in ...

More From This Category
FG/Din Polo claim Aibak Polo Cup
07:39 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
Shan Masood announces his wedding date
04:20 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
PAKvENG: England cricketers arrive in Islamabad ...
09:35 AM | 27 Nov, 2022
Sheldon Cottrell’s deadly spell and Johnson ...
12:27 AM | 27 Nov, 2022
Aibak Polo Cup: Finals tomorrow
11:59 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
6th Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis ...
11:40 PM | 26 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Faysal Quraishi’s daughter Hanish’s new dance video goes viral
03:12 PM | 28 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr