Faysal Quraishi’s daughter Hanish’s new dance video goes viral
Instagram influencer Hanish Qureshi is a beauty and fitness enthusiast who has amassed a massive fan following. She is the daughter of superstar Faysal Quraishi from his first marriage to Rozina.
This time around, the fashionista gave an insight of her killer dance moves and the effort she puts in for her stylish looks and perfect physique.
Amidst the peak wedding season, Hanish enjoyed her friend’s wedding. She also danced at her friend's Mehndi function to a very popular song. Dressed in a black outfit, she was looking super gorgeous.
Jumping onto the bandwagon, Mahi Baloch and all her friends loved her dance video and said that it was the best performance of the Mehndi night. However, a few trolled Hanish on her weight and said dances in weddings should be discouraged. Here are the comments:
