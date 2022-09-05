Hanish Qureshi gives fitness goals with her workout routine
Web Desk
07:17 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
Hanish Qureshi gives fitness goals with her workout routine
Source: Hanish Qureshi (Instagram)
Share

Famous stylist Hanish Qureshi, Faysal Qureshi's daughter, is popular for her fitness goals and intense workout routine. She went through an incredible weight transformation and has been winning hearts ever since.

Taking to Instagram, Hanish shared a short video where she hits the gym. Giving fans major fitness goals in her new workout video, Hanish was busy exercising. The video is loved by many of her fans as they are showering love on her in the comments.

"My call to the ring ????

Training with mma beast @theblastermma at @bikkumygym ????????", captioned Hanish.

Faysal Quraishi’s daughter Hanish’s workout ... 05:40 PM | 30 Jun, 2022

Instagram influencer Hanish Qureshi is a beauty and fitness enthusiast who has amassed a massive fan following. She is ...

