Maryam Nawaz looks stunning at son's wedding festivities

Wedding festivities of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar have already begun in Lahore.

Glimpses from the celebrations have been praised by people. A picture now going viral on the internet shows the gorgeous mother-son sitting together.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam, dressed in an ethereal white outfit, looked extremely graceful and stunning. The groom donned a khaki shalwar kameez with a black coat and a red stoler.

Junaid’s walima ceremony is scheduled to be held on December 17 in Lahore and Maryam has suspended her political activities till then.

Moreover, he is going to wear clothes designed by HSY on his wedding. The groom posted pictures with the designer on his Instagram Story.

HSY also posted pictures with Junaid and Maryam, disclosing that he has designed the clothes and that Junaid had been there to check the fittings. He described the groom as "incredibly polite and well mannered" and wished the couple.

Earlier, the grandson of former PM tied the knot with Ayesha Saif Khan at The Lanesborough, an elite five-star hotel on the Hyde Park Corner in Knightsbridge.