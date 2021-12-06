After Junaid Safdar, Hamza Shehbaz’s singing video goes viral

LAHORE – Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz is the latest member of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) who flaunt his singing skills at the pre-nuptial wedding event of Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar.

In one of the viral clips doing rounds on the internet, Hamza Shehbaz was spotted singing Kishore Kumar’s 'Hame tum se pyar kitna', and 'Suhani chandni raatein’ of Mukesh and it's safe to say that his vocals and choice of song has won the hearts of many social media users, regardless of their political affiliations.

Following the singing skills of Junaid Safdar, who also showed his singing skills, the son of former Punjab CM has also garnered praise for crooning evergreen songs at a wedding event of Junaid Safdar.

The daughter of PML-N supremo along with other guests attending the event also enjoyed the singing session and commended Hamza for sharing his hidden skills. Captain Safdar and PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb are also spotted in the clips doing rounds on the internet.

The recent event comes months after a clip of Junaid Safdar singing 'Kya hua tera waada' at his nikkah ceremony in London had taken the internet by storm. Junaid, whose wedding reception is due to take place on December 17, earlier garnered the praise of celebrities and social media users alike, who expressed their surprise.

Earlier in 2018, Hamza’s father and PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif also earned the unanimous praise of the public after crooning ‘Akelay na jana’ at an event.