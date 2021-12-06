Pakistan Army chopper crashes in Siachen, 2 pilots martyred
Web Desk
03:28 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least two Pakistan Army officers were killed on Monday when the helicopter they were piloting crashed on the Siachen glacier, the world's highest battlefield, the military media wing said Monday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said Major Irfan Bercha and Major Raja Zeeshan Jahanzeb were martyred in the incident.

It further added that search and rescue helicopters and troops reached the incident site while the reason for the crash is yet to be ascertained.

Pakistan has also hundreds of soldiers on the Siachen glacier due to deadly crashes, avalanches, and the extreme cold. In 2012, at least 130 Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom in a massive avalanche in lower Siachen. 

More to follow….

