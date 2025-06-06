Saad Rafique discharged from hospital after brief stay

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique was discharged on Friday from the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) after a brief medical stay, hospital officials confirmed.

Rafique was admitted earlier in the day following complaints of an elevated heart rate. Upon arrival, he underwent an electrocardiogram (ECG) along with other diagnostic evaluations. According to the hospital’s executive director, all test results were within normal limits and showed no immediate cause for concern.

Medical staff administered timely treatment, after which Rafique’s condition stabilized, leading to his discharge from the facility. Doctors have advised the veteran politician to take a break from his usual activities and focus on rest and mental relaxation.

Sources close to the family noted that Rafique is now recuperating at home and is expected to remain under observation for the coming days.