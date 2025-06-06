Bilawal urges Trump to facilitate Pakistan-India talks

NEW YORK – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and head of the Pakistani parliamentary delegation, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has urged U.S. President Donald Trump to play an active role in bringing India to the negotiating table for comprehensive talks with Pakistan.

In an interview with foreign media, Bilawal Bhutto said that while Pakistan is willing to discuss terrorism, the core of any meaningful dialogue must be the Kashmir issue.

He warned that India is setting a dangerous precedent for the region by using terrorism as a justification for military action, which could destabilize all of South Asia.

Bilawal stressed that the fate of 1.7 billion people in the region cannot be left in the hands of faceless non-state actors or India’s so-called “new normal.”

President Trump has consistently expressed a desire to prevent nuclear conflict and has offered to facilitate talks between Pakistan and India at a neutral venue.

In a separate interview with Chinese media in New York, Bilawal Bhutto accused India of deliberately undermining regional peace through illegal and unilateral aggression on Pakistani soil.