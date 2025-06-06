PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discuss regional situation

RIYADH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended a luncheon hosted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who gave him a grand welcome and held a special meeting with the Prime Minister and Army Chief.

According to official media, during his visit to Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was the guest of honor at a special luncheon hosted by Crown Prince and Saudi Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the Royal Diwan.

The Crown Prince personally welcomed the Prime Minister and drove him to the luncheon.

At the event, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman warmly received Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the two leaders engaged in informal talks.

The luncheon was attended by key Middle Eastern leaders, members of the Saudi cabinet, and senior Saudi civil and military officials.

Later, an important meeting took place between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, attended by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, members of the delegation, and the Saudi Army Chief.

The meeting covered bilateral issues and the Pakistan-India conflict, during which the Prime Minister thanked Saudi Arabia for its diplomatic support.

Notably, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman specially invited the Prime Minister for Eid celebrations—marking the first time a ruler has invited a foreign leader for Eid during the Crown Prince’s tenure.