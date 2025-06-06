Pakistan rejects Modi’s remarks on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has firmly rejected the baseless and misleading remarks made by Indian Prime Minister regarding the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan in a statement on Friday said such statements represent a deliberate attempt to deflect international attention from the grave and persistent human rights violations being committed in a territory under foreign occupation.

He said Pakistan is deeply dismayed that the Indian Prime Minister has once again chosen to accuse Pakistan of involvement in the Pahalgam attack, without presenting a single piece of credible evidence.

The Spokesperson said Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognized disputed territory, the final status of which is to be determined in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people.

The spokesperson emphasized that mere statements and claims cannot change the legal and historical reality of the region. Claims of development in the region are hollow, given the heavy military presence and suppression of fundamental freedoms in occupied Kashmir.

He pointed out that arbitrary arrests are being carried out, and systematic efforts are underway to alter the demographic structure of the region in violation of international law, including the Geneva Conventions.

Pakistan, he reiterated, remains firmly committed to supporting the just struggle of the Kashmiri people for their rights and dignity. He called on the international community—particularly the UN and human rights organizations—to hold India accountable for its atrocities and ensure the Kashmiri people are granted their inalienable right to self-determination in line with UN resolutions.