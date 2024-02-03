Ipsos survey shows young Pakistanis trust Army the most, hope for fair elections

Ahead of Pakistan's upcoming Elections, slated to be held on February 8, 2024, a survey conducted by IPSOS shows the country's youth picked Army as the most trusted institution in the country.
The survey commissioned by VOA and carried out by leading research institute revealed that most young people are worried about economy, poverty, unemployment, education, and health facilities.
At least 2000 individuals including 59pc men, and over 40pc women participated in the survey and majority of them called Pakistan Army most trusted institution, followed by Supreme Court and Media.
It shows that 75 percent of respondents believe that the upcoming elections will help steer the country in the right direction, despite that the key opposition leader remains in jail and the country’s independent human rights commission remaining vocal against free and fair elections.
The majority of participants considered their vote to be significant, with 77pc regarding the act of voting as a constructive activity. About 64pc of respondents expressed confidence in the upcoming February 8 general elections being free and fair.
In terms of voter behavior, 70pc of respondents were confident that their family and friends will participate in the upcoming elections, and the survey revealed that 78pc of young voters were inclined to support the same political party as in 2018, while 22% were open to changing their allegiance.
Half of the survey respondents believed that regardless of the election outcome, it would have no impact on their daily lives. Among those who anticipated an impact, varying degrees were expressed, with only 6pc believing the elections would significantly affect their daily lives.
Majority (68%) did not believe that any organization could manipulate the election results. Of those who thought it could be rigged, 68pc pointed to the powerful quartersd as the potential orchestrator, although only 63pc considered forces interference in politics as an important voting factor.
54pc of the youth said they remain informed about politics, candidates, and manifestos, mainly through media consumption. In terms of issues, inflation (70%), poverty (59%), and corruption (36%) were identified as top national concerns.
60 percent of them believed that political leaders did not understand their issues or priorities, with variations based on gender, age, and geographic location.
Pakistani rupee remains largeyl stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 3, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
