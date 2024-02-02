Search

Pakistan

ECP completes printing of ballot papers for General Election 2024

10:35 PM | 2 Feb, 2024
General Election 2024
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday completed the printing of ballot papers for all constituencies in the country ahead of the General Election 2024.

With the exception of 31 districts, distribution of the ballot papers has been finalized nationwide. National Assembly ballots are printed on green paper while provincial assembly ballots are printed on white paper.

At a briefing on the printing process in Islamabad, ECP officials said that delivery of ballot papers for Balochistan constituencies has been completed. Ballot papers were distributed to some areas by air due to security concerns and extreme weather conditions.

The printing, initiated on January 14, was completed by February 2. Following a Supreme Court order, the ballot papers for 11 National Assembly and 5 Provincial Assembly constituencies were reprinted, and the original ones will be destroyed accordingly.

ECP officials revealed that a total of 260 million ballot papers were printed this time, indicating a 54.74% increase in the number of candidates compared to the 2018 elections. The demand for special paper saw a 195% surge, yet the requirement was effectively managed, reducing from 2400 tonnes to 2177 tonnes.

The breakdown of the printed ballot papers includes 5% single column, 50% double column, 30% 3 column, 11.15% 4 column, and 2.4% 5 column formats, all in preparation for the upcoming polls scheduled for February 8. Political parties and independent candidates are actively engaged in campaigning, with the election campaign set to conclude on February 6 at 12 pm.

