Karachi board postpones Intermediate Part I supplementary exam

Web Desk
11:05 PM | 2 Feb, 2024
The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Friday postponed many papers of the Intermediate Part I Supplementary Examination. The exam was scheduled to begin on February 6. 

The decision comes days before the general election on February 8 and the subsequent closure of educational institutions from February 6 to 11.

Postponed papers include botany paper I (Science Pre-Medical), statistics paper I (General Science), biology & bacteriology (Home Economics), commerce papers I (Regular & Private), Socs paper I & sociology paper I (Arts Regular & Private), statistics paper I (Arts Regular), nursing paper I, and outlines of home economics paper I (Special Candidates).

The postponed exams will now be held on February 12 at the same designated examination centers.
The decision was made based on a notification issued by the Government of Sindh regarding the election-related closure of educational institutions.

Students scheduled to take the postponed papers on February 6 will need to adjust their study schedules and be prepared for the new exam date.

This postponement may cause inconvenience and require additional effort from students who have already planned their study routines.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Intermediate Board has written a letter to the anti-corruption department to register a criminal case against its officials 

The officials include two former chairmen, examination controllers and eight officials for fabricating the exam results of the Karachi Inter Board students. 

A case has been filled against two former chairmen of Karachi Inter Board, Dr. Saeed-ud-din and Naseem Ahmed Memon.

The examinations were held between 2021 and 2022 the results of which were fabricated.

The caretaker Sindh chief minister had ordered an investigation into the matter.

