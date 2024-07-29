Pakistan Navy inducts offshore patrol vessel PNS Hunain

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has commission the Offshore Patrol Vessel PNS Hunain, a multipurpose and highly agile platform of medium size tonnage, at a ceremony at Constanta Port in Romania.
Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf was the chief guest at the ceremony. Chief of Defense Staff General Gheorghita Vlad and Romanian Navy Chief Vice Admiral Mihai Panait, specially attended in the ceremony.
Addressing the ceremony, the Chief of the Naval Staff emphasised the significance of the project and highlighted the additional set of capabilities added to the PN sphere of operations with the induction of PNS Hunain.
He expressed his confidence that induction of these multipurpose and highly adaptive platforms; equipped with state-of-the-art weapons/ sensors suite, will further enhance PN forward presence and perpetual operational readiness vis-à-vis deployment on Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) in the Indian Ocean Region.
The newly commissioned, PNS Hunain is a multipurpose and highly agile platform of medium size tonnage. The ship is a state-of-the-art electronic warfare, anti-ship & anti-air warfare capable platform with modern self-protection and terminal defence systems, the Pakistan Navy said in a press release.
The ship is also capable of embarking multirole helicopters and can operate independently as well as part of a Task Force for enhanced duration to undertake a number of missions while safeguarding the Maritime interests of Pakistan.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 29, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 278.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|278.4
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
