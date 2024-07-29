Search

Pakistan Navy inducts offshore patrol vessel PNS Hunain

07:57 PM | 29 Jul, 2024
Source: Damen Shipyards/Pakistan Navy

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has commission the Offshore Patrol Vessel PNS Hunain, a multipurpose and highly agile platform of medium size tonnage, at a ceremony at Constanta Port in Romania.

Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf was the chief guest at the ceremony. Chief of Defense Staff General Gheorghita Vlad and Romanian Navy Chief Vice Admiral Mihai Panait, specially attended in the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief of the Naval Staff emphasised the significance of the project and highlighted the additional set of capabilities added to the PN sphere of operations with the induction of PNS Hunain. 

He expressed his confidence that induction of these multipurpose and highly adaptive platforms; equipped with state-of-the-art weapons/ sensors suite, will further enhance PN forward presence and perpetual operational readiness vis-à-vis deployment on Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) in the Indian Ocean Region. 

The newly commissioned, PNS Hunain is a multipurpose and highly agile platform of medium size tonnage. The ship is a state-of-the-art electronic warfare, anti-ship & anti-air warfare capable platform with modern self-protection and terminal defence systems, the Pakistan Navy said in a press release.  

The ship is also capable of embarking multirole helicopters and can operate independently as well as part of a Task Force for enhanced duration to undertake a number of missions while safeguarding the Maritime interests of Pakistan.

