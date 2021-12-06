Katrina Kaif visits doctor before wedding with Vicky Kaushal
Web Desk
03:50 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Katrina Kaif visits doctor before wedding with Vicky Kaushal
Share

Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's lavish wedding continue to make rounds on the internet and now the news has been officially confirmed.

However, the internet has spotted the Tiger Zinda Hai star visiting a clinic before the bride-to-be flies off to Jaipur for her wedding celebrations.

Rumours have been rife that Katrina is allegedly getting married to actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9 and it was shocking that the Bang Bang star was spotted going inside a clinic on Sunday afternoon.

Katrina who waved at the paparazzi before entering the premises later met with an excited crowd on her way out. At one point, the 38-year-old star even struggled to shut the door of her car while fans took selfies.

While the media continues to buzz about the wedding, the rumoured beaus have not confirmed or denied the news about their marriage.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar have returned to the big screen as they star together in their megaproject  ‘Sooryavanshi’.

Aamir Liaquat breaks silence on divorce rumours, ... 04:24 PM | 6 Nov, 2021

PTI leader Aamir Liaquat and his second wife Syeda Tuba have made their way to headlines once again as the latest video ...

More From This Category
'Pawri girl' spotted having a fan moment with ...
03:00 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
After Junaid Safdar, Hamza Shehbaz’s singing ...
02:38 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Famous classical singer Ustad Nazakat Ali passes ...
05:40 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh win hearts with ...
05:15 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
Hira Khan’s new dance video goes viral
04:40 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
Pakistani stars spotted dancing at celebrity ...
04:06 PM | 5 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Pawri girl' spotted having a fan moment with legendary singer Hadiqa Kiani
03:00 PM | 6 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr