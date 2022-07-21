Madiha Iftikhar’s new dance video goes viral

Pakistani actress Madiha Iftikhar has won the hearts of her fans with her killer dance moves.

In a viral video, Madiha can be seen flaunting her stunning dance moves with her husband Shazil Meerza.

Madiha Iftikhar is married to Shazil Meerza. The couple is in Turkey these days along with friends where they also celebrated their wedding anniversary.

Madiha has actively worked in dramas for many years now. She took a little break and now works in selective projects.

Madiha and Shazil gave a beautiful dance performance and their friend Nadia Hussain captured the moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madiha Iftikhar (@madihaiftikharofficial)