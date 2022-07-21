Madiha Iftikhar’s new dance video goes viral
Web Desk
11:35 AM | 21 Jul, 2022
Madiha Iftikhar’s new dance video goes viral
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistani actress Madiha Iftikhar has won the hearts of her fans with her killer dance moves.

In a viral video, Madiha can be seen flaunting her stunning dance moves with her husband Shazil Meerza.

Madiha Iftikhar is married to Shazil Meerza. The couple is in Turkey these days along with friends where they also celebrated their wedding anniversary.

Madiha has actively worked in dramas for many years now. She took a little break and now works in selective projects.

Madiha and Shazil gave a beautiful dance performance and their friend Nadia Hussain captured the moments.

Katrina Kaif delights fans with pictures from ... 11:11 PM | 20 Jul, 2022

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has been updating her massive fan following with drop-dead gorgeous pictures along with her ...

More From This Category
Ushna Shah's new bold photos set internet on fire
10:20 AM | 21 Jul, 2022
Katrina Kaif delights fans with pictures from ...
11:11 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
The Sophia Mirza question 
09:52 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
Videos of Abdullah Shafique singing famous ...
08:14 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
Celebrities express grief on Noor Mukadam's 1st ...
07:10 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
Mahira Khan shares why she never does item ...
08:42 PM | 20 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Madiha Iftikhar’s new dance video goes viral
11:35 AM | 21 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr