Madiha Iftikhar’s new dance video goes viral
Share
Pakistani actress Madiha Iftikhar has won the hearts of her fans with her killer dance moves.
In a viral video, Madiha can be seen flaunting her stunning dance moves with her husband Shazil Meerza.
Madiha Iftikhar is married to Shazil Meerza. The couple is in Turkey these days along with friends where they also celebrated their wedding anniversary.
Madiha has actively worked in dramas for many years now. She took a little break and now works in selective projects.
Madiha and Shazil gave a beautiful dance performance and their friend Nadia Hussain captured the moments.
View this post on Instagram
Katrina Kaif delights fans with pictures from ... 11:11 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has been updating her massive fan following with drop-dead gorgeous pictures along with her ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- PIA slashes 15pc fares for international flights12:10 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
-
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...11:05 AM | 21 Jul, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 21 July 202210:54 AM | 21 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Katrina Kaif delights fans with pictures from Maldives trip11:11 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022