Katrina Kaif delights fans with pictures from Maldives trip
Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has been updating her massive fan following with drop-dead gorgeous pictures along with her husband Vicky Kaushal.
The Fitoor star has the best time of her life as she went to the island nation to celebrate her birthday with her friends and family.
The 39-year-old dropped some of the photos from her trip as well as glimpses into her exciting birthday party in which Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Ileana D'Cruz, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Isabella Kaif, and others accompanied her.
The B-Town celebs were spotted having fun and exotic pictures from their tropical vacation.
Some reports in the media hinted at Katrina’s pregnancy as fans of the Tiger 3 star raised the question of her absence from the media. Her fans are also waiting for the couple to make an official announcement.
She will next appear in Phone Bhoot starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.
