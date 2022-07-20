Farhan Saeed shares hilarious story of his fake wedding

Famed singer, charmer, extraordinary actor and model Farhan Saeed has a knack for nailing each and every performance he gives.

Farhan has shared from time to time that he is close to his mother. The two share a very friend-like bond and it is similar to what his character Arsal had with Shahana in his drama Suno Chanda.

Farhan was once troubled when a girl named “Sania” called his mother out of the blue and that Farhan and she are Nikkahfied. Farhan’s mother demanded that he tells her the truth. To this, Farhan responded with a funny request for his mother to stop using social media and to stop responding to strangers.