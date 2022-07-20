Farhan Saeed shares hilarious story of his fake wedding

Noor Fatima
11:33 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
Farhan Saeed shares hilarious story of his fake wedding
Source: Farhan Saeed (Instagram)
Share

Famed singer, charmer, extraordinary actor and model Farhan Saeed has a knack for nailing each and every performance he gives.

Farhan has shared from time to time that he is close to his mother. The two share a very friend-like bond and it is similar to what his character Arsal had with Shahana in his drama Suno Chanda.

Farhan was once troubled when a girl named “Sania” called his mother out of the blue and that Farhan and she are Nikkahfied. Farhan’s mother demanded that he tells her the truth. To this, Farhan responded with a funny request for his mother to stop using social media and to stop responding to strangers.

'We are alright' – Farhan Saeed breaks silence ... 06:32 PM | 27 Jun, 2022

Pakistani heartthrob Farhan Saeed has finally put an end to speculation circulating around him and Urwa Hocane as he ...

More From This Category
Katrina Kaif delights fans with pictures from ...
11:11 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
The Sophia Mirza question 
09:52 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
Videos of Abdullah Shafique singing famous ...
08:14 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
Celebrities express grief on Noor Mukadam's 1st ...
07:10 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
Mahira Khan shares why she never does item ...
08:42 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
Mehwish Hayat’s new bold video draws public ire
06:35 PM | 20 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Katrina Kaif delights fans with pictures from Maldives trip
11:11 PM | 20 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr