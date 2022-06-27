'We are alright' – Farhan Saeed breaks silence on divorce rumours
06:32 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
'We are alright' – Farhan Saeed breaks silence on divorce rumours
Source: Farhan Saeed (Instagram)
Pakistani heartthrob Farhan Saeed has finally put an end to speculation circulating around him and Urwa Hocane as he has addressed the divorce rumours.

In an exclusive interview with Dawn, the Mere Humsafar actor broke silence over his equation with Hocane. His confirmation comes months after the rumours that the couple has separated. They were not seen together for months and refused to comment on the matter.

Now, the social media is ablaze with news about their patch-up and was hoping that the couple will remark on the matter now.

Luckily for the fans, the Suno Chanda actor has finally put all the rumours to rest as he has confirmed that he and wife Urwa Hocane are together indeed and not separated.“No, we are alright,” he says.

Commenting about why the two have not been seen together in public for a while now, Farhan added,  “Urwa and I have decided that we will not make our life very public. The masses just have so much to say about everything and some of their comments can be hurtful. We just want to keep some parts of our lives to ourselves.”

Earlier, Farhan and Urwa had always been very open on social media. Their wedding went viral on Instagram. Later, the duo also posted loved-up pictures with each other on special occasions like wedding anniversaries and birthdays.

