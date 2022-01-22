Urwa Hocane sets temperature soaring with new bold photos
Lollywood diva Urwa Hocane's fashion photoshoot have been creating waves amongst the public as the 30-year-old stunner looked breathtakingly gorgeous.

Flaunting an aesthetic flamboyance, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress posed for the camera leaving the temperature soaring high. The photoshoot was for OK Pakistan. 

As the glimpses from the photoshoot continue to set the internet ablaze, the Mushk star took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of stunning portraits from the sizzling fashion photoshoot.

Dressed in a pleated metallic gown by SemSem, Hocane was a sight to behold as she posed in her ultra-glam look for the photoshoot.

Moreover, the Udaari star also donned a pastel fairy ensemble and a classic black glam gown for the same shoot.

On the work front, the audience has been heaping praises of Urwa Hocane's spectacular performance in drama serials Neeli Zinda Hai, Parizaad and Amanat.

Urwa Hocane, Saboor Aly win hearts with adorable ... 02:36 PM | 10 Sep, 2021

Upcoming drama serial Amanat has gripped the drama buffs owing to its gripping plot and stunning aesthetics. Starring ...

