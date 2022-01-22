PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators name Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf as brand ambassadors
Share
LAHORE – Pakistani model and actor Maya Ali has again appointed as brand ambassador of Quetta Gladiators for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Reports in local media suggest that the Man Maayal actor has been picked for the fifth time while the Yalghar star Bilal Ashraf has been appointed for the third time.
"The dynamic Maya Ali will continue to stay the #PurpleForce as our official brand ambassador", the team official handle captioned.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The former champions remained consistent however Sarfaraz Ahmed-led unit suffered something of a drastic decline in the last season.
The last season was the first that ended in elimination at the group stage, with the Gladiators finishing fifth on net run rate. Experts believe that Gladiators lost star batters by the shedload over the past few seasons.
Meanwhile, seasoned player and Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed seemed optimistic to turn things around for his team and hoped they could become champions for another time.
The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League will start from January 27 with the month-long tournament beginning in Karachi and ending in Lahore.
‘Video’ of PSL 2022 anthem featuring Atif ... 09:10 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – An unverified snippet from the recording of the anthem for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super ...
Meanwhile, the country’s top monitoring body has approved 25 percent crowd attendance in the stadium for the flagship cricket league amid alarming rise in Covid cases.
At least 3 players, 5 staff members contract ... 09:52 AM | 22 Jan, 2022
KARACHI – Amid the devastating rise in Covid cases, at least three players and five members of the support staff ...
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
-
- 'Main Chala’ - Salman Khan shares the teaser of his latest music ...04:33 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
-
-
-
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021