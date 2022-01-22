PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators name Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf as brand ambassadors

LAHORE – Pakistani model and actor Maya Ali has again appointed as brand ambassador of Quetta Gladiators for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Reports in local media suggest that the Man Maayal actor has been picked for the fifth time while the Yalghar star Bilal Ashraf has been appointed for the third time.

"The dynamic Maya Ali will continue to stay the #PurpleForce as our official brand ambassador", the team official handle captioned.

The former champions remained consistent however Sarfaraz Ahmed-led unit suffered something of a drastic decline in the last season.

The last season was the first that ended in elimination at the group stage, with the Gladiators finishing fifth on net run rate. Experts believe that Gladiators lost star batters by the shedload over the past few seasons.

Meanwhile, seasoned player and Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed seemed optimistic to turn things around for his team and hoped they could become champions for another time.

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League will start from January 27 with the month-long tournament beginning in Karachi and ending in Lahore.

Meanwhile, the country’s top monitoring body has approved 25 percent crowd attendance in the stadium for the flagship cricket league amid alarming rise in Covid cases.