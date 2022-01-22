PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators name Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf as brand ambassadors
Web Desk
03:28 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators name Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf as brand ambassadors
Share

LAHORE – Pakistani model and actor Maya Ali has again appointed as brand ambassador of Quetta Gladiators for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Reports in local media suggest that the Man Maayal actor has been picked for the fifth time while the Yalghar star Bilal Ashraf has been appointed for the third time.

"The dynamic Maya Ali will continue to stay the #PurpleForce as our official brand ambassador", the team official handle captioned.

The former champions remained consistent however Sarfaraz Ahmed-led unit suffered something of a drastic decline in the last season.

The last season was the first that ended in elimination at the group stage, with the Gladiators finishing fifth on net run rate. Experts believe that Gladiators lost star batters by the shedload over the past few seasons.

Meanwhile, seasoned player and Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed seemed optimistic to turn things around for his team and hoped they could become champions for another time.

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League will start from January 27 with the month-long tournament beginning in Karachi and ending in Lahore.

‘Video’ of PSL 2022 anthem featuring Atif ... 09:10 PM | 20 Jan, 2022

LAHORE – An unverified snippet from the recording of the anthem for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super ...

Meanwhile, the country’s top monitoring body has approved 25 percent crowd attendance in the stadium for the flagship cricket league amid alarming rise in Covid cases.

At least 3 players, 5 staff members contract ... 09:52 AM | 22 Jan, 2022

KARACHI – Amid the devastating rise in Covid cases, at least three players and five members of the support staff ...

More From This Category
PCB unveils commentators for PSL 2022
04:55 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
'Main Chala’ - Salman Khan shares the teaser of ...
04:33 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
Urwa Hocane sets temperature soaring with new ...
03:00 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
Ali Zafar breaks silence on legal battle with ...
04:00 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
Stage actors Naseem Vicky, Agha Majid escape ...
02:27 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome baby girl ...
10:24 AM | 22 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Main Chala’ - Salman Khan shares the teaser of his latest music video
04:33 PM | 22 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr