‘Video’ of PSL 2022 anthem featuring Atif Aslam, Aima Baig leaked online
Web Desk
09:10 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – An unverified snippet from the recording of the anthem for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is going viral on social media, ahead of its official launch.

The 21-second clip shows two performers -- Atif Aslam and Aima Baig -- enthralling the audience with their charged performance.  

It appears that a spectator secretly recorded the event through a mobile phone and later uploaded it on social media, giving a sneak peek into the upcoming anthem.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is yet to comment on the leaked video clip.

Earlier this month, PCB announced that Atif Aslam and Aima Baig would sing the Pakistan Super League 2022 anthem, produced and composed by Abdullah Siddiqui.

The theme of the song is inspirational and motivational with the lyrics and music aimed at uplifting the mood of the fans and the nation as the world is passing through tough and testing times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This will be the first time Atif Aslam will sing the PCB’s marquee event song, while Aima Baig had featured in last year’s Groove Mera, which turned out to be a smashing hit.

