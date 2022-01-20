Gold price jumps Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

10:00 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
Gold price jumps Rs700 per tola in Pakistan
Share

KARACHI – The price of gold in Pakistan surged by Rs700 per tola on Thursday to reach Rs125,900 per tola.

The price of 10 gram also increased byRs601 and it was traded at Rs107,939 today in the domestic market.

The international gold price also witnessed an increase of $20 per ounce to reach $1,837.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams today.

More From This Category
Pakistan ranked second on Economist normalcy ...
12:00 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
SBP digitises financing process
11:30 AM | 20 Jan, 2022
Pak Suzuki increases prices of all its passenger ...
11:37 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
Pakistan launches special policy for small and ...
08:43 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
Pakistan plans to regularise cryptocurrency
08:16 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
Gold price surges by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan
09:25 PM | 19 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Video’ of PSL 2022 anthem featuring Atif Aslam, Aima Baig leaked online
09:10 PM | 20 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr