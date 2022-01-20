Gold price jumps Rs700 per tola in Pakistan
10:00 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
KARACHI – The price of gold in Pakistan surged by Rs700 per tola on Thursday to reach Rs125,900 per tola.
The price of 10 gram also increased byRs601 and it was traded at Rs107,939 today in the domestic market.
The international gold price also witnessed an increase of $20 per ounce to reach $1,837.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams today.
