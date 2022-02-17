PSL7: Peshawar Zalmi’s Saqib Mahmood returns home for national duty

05:05 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
PSL7: Peshawar Zalmi’s Saqib Mahmood returns home for national duty
Share

LAHORE – England’s pacer Saqib Mahmood, an overseas cricket star playing for the Peshawar Zalmi in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL7), have left for home for international commitments.

The development comes after the pacer was named England’s Test team for their series against West Indies.

Taking to Twitter, Mahmood said he was going back to prepare for the upcoming Test series against West Indies, which will be played in half a month.

“Wishing the boys good luck for the remainder of the league,” he added.

If Saqib Mahmood gets a chance to play in England’s XI, he will be making his Test debut.

Wasim Akram clears the air on 'lashing out' at ... 11:28 AM | 17 Feb, 2022

LAHORE – As Babar Azam-led unit made PSL history after losing eight consecutive matches in Pakistan Super League ...

More From This Category
Babar Azam, Rizwan retain top two slots in latest ...
02:34 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
PSL7: Injury-hit Islamabad United face Peshawar ...
12:11 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
Wasim Akram clears the air on 'lashing out' at ...
11:28 AM | 17 Feb, 2022
PSL7: Asif Ali replaces injured Shadab Khan as ...
11:53 AM | 17 Feb, 2022
Lone Pakistani skier at Beijing Winter Olympics ...
12:15 AM | 17 Feb, 2022
Ben Cutting, Sohail Tanvir fined over offensive ...
06:10 PM | 16 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana exude couple goals in viral video
04:30 PM | 17 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr