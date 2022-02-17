PSL7: Peshawar Zalmi’s Saqib Mahmood returns home for national duty

LAHORE – England’s pacer Saqib Mahmood, an overseas cricket star playing for the Peshawar Zalmi in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL7), have left for home for international commitments.

The development comes after the pacer was named England’s Test team for their series against West Indies.

Taking to Twitter, Mahmood said he was going back to prepare for the upcoming Test series against West Indies, which will be played in half a month.

My time cut short @thePSLt20 @PeshawarZalmi this year, heading home to prepare for the Test Series against West Indies in a few weeks. Wishing the boys the best of luck for the rest of the tournament 💛 pic.twitter.com/DLE30U6DB4 — Saqib Mahmood (@SaqMahmood25) February 16, 2022

“Wishing the boys good luck for the remainder of the league,” he added.

If Saqib Mahmood gets a chance to play in England’s XI, he will be making his Test debut.