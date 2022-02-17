Wasim Akram clears the air on 'lashing out' at Babar Azam during PSL7 match
Web Desk
11:28 AM | 17 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – As Babar Azam-led unit made PSL history after losing eight consecutive matches in Pakistan Super League (PSL), president Karachi Kings clarified as he apparently lost his cool at the skipper at the touchline during the clash against Multan Sultans on Wednesday.

Social media platforms were abuzz with clips of Wasim Akram in which he can be seen ‘shouting’ at the top cricketer Babar Azam.

As Babar amassed a huge fan following, social media users called out the legendary cricketer, who was apparently frustrated with the team’s poor performance, for his behavior and some even questioned him for his 'poor selection'.

Amid the outrage, ‘Sultan of Swing’ clarified that he approached Babar asking why their bowlers failed to strike Yorkers. He added that he mentioned nothing but bowling action as bowlers should have defended the target to win the match.

Wasim expressed anger as the Kings lost eight matches in a row in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

As some users shamed Wasim for 'badly treating' the world’s best player, others even warned him ‘not cross his limits’. Some even expressed fear that King's poor show might affect Azam’s performance in the national team.

Check some of the reactions:

