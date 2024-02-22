Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 9 Live Streaming

LAHORE – Pakistan Super League season nine continues, and action-packed series has Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators facing in eighth game.

Quetta Gladiators kick started campaign in country's flagship cricket event on a positive note. In the first fixture, the they outclassed Peshawaer Zalmi, and then stun Lahore Qalandars.

On the other hand, Islamabad United managed to clinch the opener but lost the subsequent match out of the two played so far. United however remained strong in their second game, chasing down a 145-run target on the second last ball.

In their third game, United are looking for a strong comeback against Quetta Gladiators.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators match will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan.

For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.