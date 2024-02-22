Search

ad
Pakistan Super League (PSL)PSL Live Streams

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 9 Live Streaming

Web Desk
11:05 AM | 22 Feb, 2024
Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 9 Live Streaming

LAHORE – Pakistan Super League season nine continues, and action-packed series has Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators facing in eighth game.

Quetta Gladiators kick started campaign in country's flagship cricket event on a positive note. In the first fixture, the they outclassed Peshawaer Zalmi, and then stun Lahore Qalandars.

On the other hand, Islamabad United managed to clinch the opener but lost the subsequent match out of the two played so far.  United however remained strong in their second game, chasing down a 145-run target on the second last ball.

In their third game, United are looking for a strong comeback against Quetta Gladiators.

PSL 2024, Match 8, Quetta Gladiators to face Islamabad United today - Check live score, updates and squads

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming 

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators match will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan.

For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Platforms Android iOS
Tamasha  LINK LINK
Snack Video  LINK LINK
tapmad LINK LINK
myco LINK LINK

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:05 AM | 22 Feb, 2024

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 9 Live Streaming

10:24 AM | 22 Feb, 2024

PSL 2024, Match 8, Quetta Gladiators to face Islamabad United today - ...

05:32 PM | 21 Feb, 2024

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 9 Live Streaming 

04:45 PM | 21 Feb, 2024

PSL 9, Match 7: Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars by five wickets

04:29 PM | 21 Feb, 2024

PSL 9, PS vs KK: Babar Azam sets another T20 record

11:19 AM | 21 Feb, 2024

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 9 Live Streaming

Most viewed

09:55 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

WATCH – Sana Javed responds to 'Sania Mirza' chants at PSL9 match

10:31 AM | 21 Feb, 2024

PSL 9, Match 6: Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets

11:42 AM | 20 Feb, 2024

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 9 Live Streaming

10:44 AM | 20 Feb, 2024

PSL 2024, Match 5: Multan Sultans outshine Islamabad United

08:00 AM | 21 Feb, 2024

LIVEBLOG: PSL 2024 – Live Score, Squads and Matches

Advertisement

Latest

12:24 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

Eidul Fitr Holidays 2024: UAE residents to enjoy week long vacation this year

Gold & Silver Rate

01:51 PM | 21 Feb, 2024

Gold price up by Rs750 per tola in Pakistan; Check latest rates here

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 22 February 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 22, 2024 (Thursday)

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 300.2 for buying and 303.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.6 for buying, and 354.1 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 282.4
Euro EUR 300.2 303.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.6 354.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.15 183.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.32 751.32
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.15 209.15
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.41 911.41
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.96 733.96
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.1 209.1
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 316.9 319.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 22 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 22nd February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: