PSL 2024, Match 8, Quetta Gladiators to face Islamabad United today - Check live score, updates and squads

Pakistan Super League season nine continues and Quetta Gladiators will face Islamabad United at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium in the eighth match on Thursday.

Rossow-led Quetta started the PSL9 campaign on a positive note as they bagged both matches so far.

In the first fixture, the Purple Force scored 206 runs and easily defended it outclassing Babar Azam's Zalmi to 190 runs. Gladiators also achieved a historic win over red-hot Lahore Qalandars, in their first-ever win against Afridi-led squad in the history of the flagship cricket league.

In the batting section, power hitters Jason Roy, and Saud Shakeel remain the team's power houses while new talent Khawaja Nafay along with Mohammed Amir, Akeal Hossein, Waseem Jr., and Mohammad Hasnain also displayed A-game.

Islamabad United managed to clinch the opener but lost the subsequent match out of the two played so far. They first beat defending champions Qalandars but were not lucky against Multan Sultans.

United however remained strong in their second game, chasing down a 145-run target on the second last ball.

In their third game, United are looking for a strong comeback against Quetta Gladiators.

Pitch at Gaddafi Stadium continues to help batters as power hitters who find it easy to rake in big numbers while bowlers struggle.

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Squad

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossow (C), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Jordan Cox, Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (C), Faheem Ashraf, Ubaid Shah, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills