PSL 2024, Match 8, Quetta Gladiators to face Islamabad United today - Check live score, updates and squads

Pakistan Super League season nine continues and Quetta Gladiators will face Islamabad United at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium in the eighth match on Thursday.
Rossow-led Quetta started the PSL9 campaign on a positive note as they bagged both matches so far.
In the first fixture, the Purple Force scored 206 runs and easily defended it outclassing Babar Azam's Zalmi to 190 runs. Gladiators also achieved a historic win over red-hot Lahore Qalandars, in their first-ever win against Afridi-led squad in the history of the flagship cricket league.
In the batting section, power hitters Jason Roy, and Saud Shakeel remain the team's power houses while new talent Khawaja Nafay along with Mohammed Amir, Akeal Hossein, Waseem Jr., and Mohammad Hasnain also displayed A-game.
Islamabad United managed to clinch the opener but lost the subsequent match out of the two played so far. They first beat defending champions Qalandars but were not lucky against Multan Sultans.
United however remained strong in their second game, chasing down a 145-run target on the second last ball.
In their third game, United are looking for a strong comeback against Quetta Gladiators.
Pitch at Gaddafi Stadium continues to help batters as power hitters who find it easy to rake in big numbers while bowlers struggle.
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossow (C), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed
Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Jordan Cox, Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (C), Faheem Ashraf, Ubaid Shah, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 22, 2024 (Thursday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300.2 for buying and 303.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.6 for buying, and 354.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300.2
|303.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.6
|354.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.15
|183.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.15
|209.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.1
|209.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
