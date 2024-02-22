LHC revokes notification of medicines price hike

LAHORE – Lahore High Court (LHC) has revoked the notification of fixing the prices of life saving medicines, and sought responses from government.

LHC judge Justice Shahid Karim took up the petition of a citizen who filed appeal for suspension the notification of drug prices.

The court then suspended the contentious notification as government allowed the pharmaceutical companies to increase the prices of medicines without getting nod.

The court further asked federal government, secretary national health, Drugs Regulatory Authority and other concerned officials to respond in this reagrd.

The incumbent authorities allowed pharma giants autonomy to independently increase prices of medicines.

​On Wednesday, the government jacked up prices of 146 critical life-saving medicines. The move targets basic medications crucial for treating conditions such as infections, cancer, while prices of some vaccines were also in list.