Pakistan increases prices of 146 life-saving drugs

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has increased the prices of 146 life-saving drugs amid skyrocketing inflation.

The government has issued a notification regarding the increase in the prices of medicines, including cancer, vaccine, and antibiotic drugs.

Health officials said that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan had also sent a summary to the government to increase the prices of 262 drugs, but the government has increased the prices of 146 medicines.

They said pharmaceutical companies will now increase the prices of drugs included in the list, while the government will only control the prices of 464 drugs included in the National Essential Medicines List.

The government had allowed pharmaceutical companies to increase prices themselves by deregulating drug prices.