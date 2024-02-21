Search

Gold price up by Rs750 per tola in Pakistan; Check latest rates here

01:51 PM | 21 Feb, 2024
Gold Rates in Pakistan
Gold prices in Pakistan saw the second hike of the week on Wednesday, with the price of 24-karat gold rising by Rs750 per tola.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows prices of yellow metal increase in line with international rates. Currently, the yellow metal priced at Rs215,200 per tola after gaining Rs750.

Meanwhile, the price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs184,500 after an increase of Rs644. 

Earlier this week, the gold prices in the country increased by Rs150 per tola.

Globally, the price of precious metal hovers at $2,048 per ounce, after an increase of $6 on Wednesday.

Silver rates however remain stable at Rs2,570 per tola in Pakistan.

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 21, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 282.4
Euro EUR 300 303
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.32 751.32
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.41 911.41
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.96 733.96
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 316.9 319.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

