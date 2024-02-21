Gold price up by Rs750 per tola in Pakistan; Check latest rates here

Gold prices in Pakistan saw the second hike of the week on Wednesday, with the price of 24-karat gold rising by Rs750 per tola.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows prices of yellow metal increase in line with international rates. Currently, the yellow metal priced at Rs215,200 per tola after gaining Rs750.

Meanwhile, the price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs184,500 after an increase of Rs644.

Earlier this week, the gold prices in the country increased by Rs150 per tola.

Globally, the price of precious metal hovers at $2,048 per ounce, after an increase of $6 on Wednesday.

Silver rates however remain stable at Rs2,570 per tola in Pakistan.