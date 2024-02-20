Gold prices edge up in Pakistan despite no change in global rates

KARACHI – Gold continued its gaining streak in domestic market of Pakistan as its prices slightly edged up while they remained stable in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price went up by Rs150 to settle at Rs214,450 while the price of the 10-gram gold surged by Rs128 to reach Rs183,856.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity remained unchanged at $2,042 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the per tola silver price increased by Rs20 to settle at Rs2,570 while the price of 10-gram surged by Rs17.15 to reach Rs2,203.36.

High-flying dollar moved down against Pakistani rupee as local currency continues its recovery against the greenback in inter-bank market.

In early hours of trading on Tuesday, Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal increase against the USD, currently hovering at 279.28, with jump of Rs0.08.

On Monday, the rupee remained unchanged to settle at 279.36 against the US dollar, per State Bank rates.