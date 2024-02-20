Search

Gold prices edge up in Pakistan despite no change in global rates

03:00 PM | 20 Feb, 2024
Gold prices edge up in Pakistan despite no change in global rates
KARACHI – Gold continued its gaining streak in domestic market of Pakistan as its prices slightly edged up while they remained stable in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price went up by Rs150 to settle at Rs214,450 while the price of the 10-gram gold surged by Rs128 to reach Rs183,856.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity remained unchanged at $2,042 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the per tola silver price increased by Rs20 to settle at Rs2,570 while the price of 10-gram surged by Rs17.15 to reach Rs2,203.36.

High-flying dollar moved down against Pakistani rupee as local currency continues its recovery against the greenback in inter-bank market.

In early hours of trading on Tuesday, Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal increase against the USD, currently hovering at 279.28, with jump of Rs0.08. 

On Monday, the rupee remained unchanged to settle at 279.36 against the US dollar, per State Bank rates.

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 20 Feb 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 20 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 20, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

On Tuesday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 282.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.4 355.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.12 751.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.24 40.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.33 915.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.1 172.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.75 733.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 207
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 315.64 318.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

