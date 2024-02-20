SPSC cancels paper for secondary school teacher post

KARACHI – The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has cancelled a test for the paper of second school teacher due to the credible information regarding the leakage of the paper.

The paper was scheduled to take place today (Feb 20) but hit has been cancelled in order to maintain the “credibility of the Commission and in the greater interest of justice and fair play,” the SPSC announced in a press release.

“The Commission believes in transparency and no tolerance shall be shown against the delinquents. The candidates are advised to remain calm and have patience as the Chairman, Sindh Public Service Commission has already ordered an enquiry into the matter. The new date of the cancelled paper shall be announced in due course of time,” it said.

The Sindh Public Service Commission is a provincial agency of Government of Sindh that is responsible for recruiting civil servants and bureaucrats for the Government of Sindh.