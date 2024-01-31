LAHORE – Punjab Police have announced job vacancies for various posts with applying date starting from February 3, 2024.
The police department is going to make recruitment for the post of constables, lady constables, driver constables and traffic assistant with scale no. 7.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 31, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
On Wednesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.74
|744.74
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|899.78
|908.75
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.59
|323.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
