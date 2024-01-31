Search

Pakistan

Punjab Police announce constables, traffic assistant jobs 2024; check details

02:23 PM | 31 Jan, 2024
LAHORE – Punjab Police have announced job vacancies for various posts with applying date starting from February 3, 2024.

The police department is going to make recruitment for the post of constables, lady constables, driver constables and traffic assistant with scale no. 7.

Eligibility for Constable, Lady Constable Post

  1. The age limit for applicants from all districts of Punjab, excluding Dera Gazi Khan and Rajanpur’s tribal area, is 18-22 years.
  2. Domicile of the relevant district is must to apply for the post
  3. Secondary school certificate
  4. In running test, male candidates will have to cover 1.6kms distance in seven minutes while female candidates will be given 10 minutes for the same.
  5. Minimum height requirement is 5 feet and seven inches for male candidates and 5 feet 2 inches for female candidates.
  6. However, the age limit for those who belong to tribal districts of DG Khan and Rajanpur is 18-25 while there is 2 inches relaxation in minimum height for male candidates only.

Eligibility for Driver Constables

  1. The age limit for this post is 21-30 years with minimum height requirement standing same as constables.
  2. Candidate must possess domicile and national identity card (NIC).
  3. Secondary School certificate from approved boards.
  4. LTV driving licence with two year experience.
  5. In running test, male candidates will have to cover 1.6kms distance in seven minutes while female candidates will be given 10 minutes for the same.

Eligibility for Traffic Assistant Post

  1. The age limit for the post is 18-22 years while the requirements for minimum height and running test are same.
  2. Additionally, the applicants for this post will undergo eye test.

How to apply for Punjab Police Jobs 2024?

  1. Candidates are required to download application form from official website of the Punjab Police www.punjabpolice.gov.pk.
  2. After filling the form, it will be submitted in relevant district police lines along with attested photocopy of identity card and educational certificates from Feb 3 to 17.
  3. The candidates will pay Rs200 as form fee.

