Pakistan

Punjab Police intelligence operator jobs 2023

06:27 PM | 4 Dec, 2023
Punjab Police intelligence operator jobs 2023
Source: Punjab Police

LAHORE – Punjab Police has announced vacancies for the post of intelligence operator in Special Branch in all districts of the province.

The applicants have been invited from those who hold domicile of any Punjab district against 225 seats, the advertisement said, adding that 15 percent quota has been allocated for woman candidates and 5% for minorities. 

Here’s All You Need to Know

Qualification:

Applicant with intermediate certificated from a recognised board are eligible for the post

Eligibility:

Both Males and females with Punjab domicile

Age Limit:

Applicants with age bracket of 18 to 25 years while specified age relaxation criteria is applicable

Deadline:

The application can be submitted from December 5, 2023, to December 20, 2023.

Application From:

Candidates can download the application form from the official Punjab Police website (www.punjabpolice.gov.pk). 

Submit Form:

Candidates are required to submit the application forms at the designated Regional Offices of the Special Branch. Following is the list of the regional offices:

SSP, Special Branch Sheikhupura

SSP, Special Branch Lahore

SSP, Special Branch Faisalabad

SSP, Special Branch Multan

SSP, Special Branch Bahawalpur

SSP, Special Branch Gujranwala

SSP, Special Branch Rawalpindi

SSP, Special Branch Sargodha

SSP, Special Branch Sahiwal

SSP, Special Branch DG Khan

The department will not entertain the incomplete applications. 

The Punjab Police will released a list of shortlisted candidates on official website while it will also be displayed at the respective Regional Offices of the Special Branch.

