Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price 22K & 24K Tola – 26 July 2025

By News Desk
8:44 am | Jul 26, 2025
Gold Prices Surge By 1000 Rupees Reaching 309000 Per Tola

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed slight drop in line with global downturn in bullion rates, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association.

In local market, gold prices fell by Rs2,300 per tola to Rs356,700 while the price per 10 grams decreased by Rs1,972, reaching Rs305,812.

Today Gold Price

City Price
Karachi Rs356,700
Lahore Rs356,700
Islamabad Rs356,700
Peshawar Rs356,700
Quetta Rs356,700
Sialkot RRs356,700
Hyderabad RRs356,700
Faisalabad RRs356,700

Silver also followed suit, experiencing a modest drop. The white metal saw a reduction of Rs34 per tola to settle at Rs4,023, while the 10-gram rate declined by Rs29 to Rs3,449. On the global front, silver was trading at approximately $39 per ounce.

Traders attributed the continued decline to weak international demand and investor caution amid shifting global economic conditions.

